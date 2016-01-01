See All Psychiatrists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Gary Lenza, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Bremerton, WA
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Lenza, MD

Dr. Gary Lenza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Lenza works at Kitsap Mental Health Services in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lenza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatient Unit At Kitsap Mental Health Services
    5455 Almira Dr NE Ste 329, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gary Lenza, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1871614891
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lenza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenza works at Kitsap Mental Health Services in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lenza’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

