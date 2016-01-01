Overview of Dr. Gary Lenza, MD

Dr. Gary Lenza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Lenza works at Kitsap Mental Health Services in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.