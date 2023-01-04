Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM
Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists
6560 Fannin St Ste 1712, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 790-0530
Monday-Friday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Gary Lepow was referred to me by an orthopedist I was familiar with, having no idea where to start with my foot problems. He put me at ease right away with his likeable manner. Lots of questions and patiently answering the many I had for him. Once I understood my options I had no reservations going with his recommendations. Initial surgery was in spring of 2022, and everything went well? As expected. Then in November we agreed a second procedure would improve the outcome in my one problem toe. Now, just over a month post op, I couldn’t be happier with the results. Gary Lepow is clearly a leader in his field.
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114905510
- 1974-1976|Levine Hospital of Hayward California
- Hayward
- California College of Podiatric Medicine|California College of Podiatric Medicine University - D.P.M.
Dr. Lepow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepow speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.