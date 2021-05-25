Dr. Gary L'Europa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. L'Europa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary L'Europa, MD
Dr. Gary L'Europa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School.
Neurohealth227 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-3332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Had a very pleasant visit with the NeuroHealth team Was greeted when I arrived and did not have to wait. The technician explained what she was doing and made me feel at ease. When testing was completed, Dr Gary A L'Europa came in and gave me a diagnosis but took the time to explain what was happening to me and gave me what needed to be done to help my situation. When I left I would highly recommend NeuroHealth in Warwick RI.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1891780706
- U Mass Med Ctr
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Neurology
Dr. L'Europa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. L'Europa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. L'Europa has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. L'Europa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. L'Europa speaks Italian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. L'Europa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. L'Europa.
