Overview of Dr. Gary Levengood, MD

Dr. Gary Levengood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Levengood works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.