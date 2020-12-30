Dr. Gary Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Levin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atco, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group501 5th St Ste 2, Atco, NJ 08004 Directions (856) 983-1900
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-1900
Wonderful doctor. He listens and cares and is a great GI doctor
About Dr. Gary Levin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568440592
- Temple University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
