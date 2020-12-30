Overview

Dr. Gary Levin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atco, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Atco, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

