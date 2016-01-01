Overview

Dr. Gary Lichtenstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Lichtenstein works at UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH SYSTEM in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.