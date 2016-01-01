Dr. Gary Lichtenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lichtenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Lichtenstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 349-8222
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Duke University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
