Dr. Gary Lissner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Lissner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
He is very caring and concerned about your eyes and vision. He spends a lot of time with you and does a very thorough eye exam.
- English, Polish and Spanish
- University Of Toronto Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwest Hosp|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Lissner has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lissner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lissner speaks Polish and Spanish.
