Dr. Gary Lissner, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Lissner, MD

Dr. Gary Lissner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lissner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lissner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
  2. 2
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2020
    He is very caring and concerned about your eyes and vision. He spends a lot of time with you and does a very thorough eye exam.
    About Dr. Gary Lissner, MD

    Ophthalmology
    49 years of experience
    49 years of experience
    English, Polish and Spanish
    1528086600
    Fellowship
    • University Of Toronto Hospital
    McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Northwest Hosp|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Lissner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lissner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lissner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lissner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lissner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lissner’s profile.

    Dr. Lissner has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lissner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lissner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lissner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lissner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lissner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

