Overview of Dr. Gary Lourie, MD

Dr. Gary Lourie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Lourie works at The Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery Center Of Georgia PC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.