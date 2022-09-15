Overview

Dr. Gary Luckman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York|Upstate Medical Center Syracuse and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Luckman works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.