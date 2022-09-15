See All Gastroenterologists in Plantation, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Luckman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (132)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Luckman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York|Upstate Medical Center Syracuse and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Luckman works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health Internal Medicine Lcc
    8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 627-1617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • America's Health Choice
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sanus Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Luckman for 2 years now. He is extremely experienced, knowledgeable and diligent! He keeps a very close watch on medications, noting any possible symptoms and side effects, and regularly scheduling colonoscopies when needed. He has a very warm and engaging personality, immediately making a person feel relaxed. He answers questions very clearly and concisely. Dr. Luckman converses with other gastroenterologists. Also, he keeps up to date very well on the newest treatments. He is the very best gastroenterologist that I have seen!! I cannot recommend him enough!!
    David Brock — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Luckman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225001472
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Miami Affil Hosps|University of Miami|University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    • U Miami Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York|Upstate Medical Center Syracuse
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Luckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luckman works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Luckman’s profile.

    Dr. Luckman has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.