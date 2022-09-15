Dr. Gary Luckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Luckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Luckman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York|Upstate Medical Center Syracuse and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Luckman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health Internal Medicine Lcc8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 627-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luckman?
I have been seeing Dr. Luckman for 2 years now. He is extremely experienced, knowledgeable and diligent! He keeps a very close watch on medications, noting any possible symptoms and side effects, and regularly scheduling colonoscopies when needed. He has a very warm and engaging personality, immediately making a person feel relaxed. He answers questions very clearly and concisely. Dr. Luckman converses with other gastroenterologists. Also, he keeps up to date very well on the newest treatments. He is the very best gastroenterologist that I have seen!! I cannot recommend him enough!!
About Dr. Gary Luckman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1225001472
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Affil Hosps|University of Miami|University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl
- State University of New York|Upstate Medical Center Syracuse
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luckman works at
Dr. Luckman has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.