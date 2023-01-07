Dr. Lustgarten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD
Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Palm Beach Sports Injury Institute658 W Indiantown Rd Ste 212, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-9334Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Takes the time to find alternatives before surgery. Listens to the Patient. Brilliant surgeon and Dr.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
