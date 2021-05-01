Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Malone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Malone, MD
Dr. Gary Malone, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Gary L Malone MD PA1450 Hughes Rd Ste 108, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-2767
Millwood Hospital1011 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 261-3121
Mind Above Matter LLC1215 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 447-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and caring.
About Dr. Gary Malone, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.