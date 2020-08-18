See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Markoff, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Markoff, MD

Dr. Gary Markoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Markoff works at Lexington OB/GYN in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington OB/GYN
    145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuchal Translucency Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
STD Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Markoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1306828173
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Markoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markoff works at Lexington OB/GYN in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Markoff’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Markoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

