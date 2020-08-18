Dr. Gary Markoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Markoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Markoff is truly the best. He has been my OBGYN for a few years now, and delivered my first child this summer. He was patient throughout my pregnancy, never rushing me out the door and thoroughly answering all of my questions. He made himself available to answer questions over the phone and to even see us after office hours when I was suspected to be in labor. He made both my husband and me feel calm during labor and delivery, and spent hours with us before, during and after childbirth. We felt like we were his only patients in the hospital, that’s how much time he spent with us! As a first time mom, I didn’t know what to expect when giving birth, but Dr. Markoff was kind and encouraging, and kept the energy in the room positive and light. I felt like I was in the most capable hands. My family is so grateful for his expert care through my pregnancy, delivery and postpartum. Dr. Markoff is really the best of the best!
Dr. Markoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Markoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.