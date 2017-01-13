Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD
Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Dr. Markowitz's Office Locations
Dover – Governors Avenue Office833 S Governors Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-1121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Most people will only leave a review if they aren't happy. I felt compelled to share my good experience about Dr. Markowitz and his very capable staff. I recently had cataract surgery with interocular lens implant surgery. I can only say that this has been a very good experience. He and his staff are highly knowledgeable and caring. It was worth the trips from Rehoboth to Dover to have such skill available to me for this truly important surgery. Thank you to Dr. M and his crew!
About Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1316912983
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Dr. Markowitz speaks Japanese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.