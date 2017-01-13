See All Ophthalmologists in Dover, DE
Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD

Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Markowitz works at Delaware Eye Care Center in Dover, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dover – Governors Avenue Office
    833 S Governors Ave, Dover, DE 19904 (302) 674-1121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 13, 2017
    Most people will only leave a review if they aren't happy. I felt compelled to share my good experience about Dr. Markowitz and his very capable staff. I recently had cataract surgery with interocular lens implant surgery. I can only say that this has been a very good experience. He and his staff are highly knowledgeable and caring. It was worth the trips from Rehoboth to Dover to have such skill available to me for this truly important surgery. Thank you to Dr. M and his crew!
    Paula in Rehoboth Beach, DE — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1316912983
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markowitz works at Delaware Eye Care Center in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Markowitz’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

