Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Martin, MD
Dr. Gary Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
About Dr. Gary Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1356359756
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U|Loyola University Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Limb Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.