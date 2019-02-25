Overview

Dr. Gary Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hildebran, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Morganton and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at HILDEBRAN MEDICAL CLINIC in Hildebran, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.