Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM
Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Footcare PA4333 N Josey Ln Ste 206, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-1757
Footcare P.A.5940 W Parker Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-1970
Neurological Surgeons of Texas Pllc3101 Churchill Dr Ste 220, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 691-3232
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 939-1757
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. Mashigian for 30 years or more for plantar fasciitis and ingrown toenails. He's always done right by me. He saved my son's feet from horrible fallen arches when he was 14 with surgery. He's 39 now and his feet have held up very well. Dr. Mashigian is very nice and he cares about his patients. He always asks me about my son.
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Mashigian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mashigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
