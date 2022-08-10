See All Podiatrists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Carrollton, TX
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM

Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Mashigian works at Footcare Pa in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mashigian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Footcare PA
    4333 N Josey Ln Ste 206, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 939-1757
  2. 2
    Footcare P.A.
    5940 W Parker Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 781-1970
  3. 3
    Neurological Surgeons of Texas Pllc
    3101 Churchill Dr Ste 220, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 691-3232
  4. 4
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
    5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 939-1757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I've been going to Dr. Mashigian for 30 years or more for plantar fasciitis and ingrown toenails. He's always done right by me. He saved my son's feet from horrible fallen arches when he was 14 with surgery. He's 39 now and his feet have held up very well. Dr. Mashigian is very nice and he cares about his patients. He always asks me about my son.
    Nancy Breshears — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306823018
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mashigian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mashigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mashigian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mashigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashigian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashigian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

