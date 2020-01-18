Dr. Gary Mayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Mayman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Mayman, MD
Dr. Gary Mayman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Mayman's Office Locations
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-4085
Children s Heart Center Nevada653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 850-9775
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such an amazing and caring doctor. Went out of his way to help my family outside the scope of our appointment. Explained everything he was doing and looking at during our echo. Highly highly recommend! Thank you Dr Mayman!
About Dr. Gary Mayman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1700869120
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Mayman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayman has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayman.
