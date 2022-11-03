Dr. Gary McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary McCoy, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Gary S Mccoy Dpm PA9765 San Jose Blvd Ste 104, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 262-7087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mccoy and His Wife Sherry are amazing. I have seldom felt so comfortable. He was spot on with his diagnose and I am feeling much better. Recommended to my friends.
About Dr. Gary McCoy, MD
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.