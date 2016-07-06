See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Gary McCracken, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary McCracken, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. McCracken works at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates
    14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bowenoid Papulosis
Canker Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Genital Herpes
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 06, 2016
    office is large and appointments are quick but he is very knowledge and to the point. I would recommend for anyone who needs a check up or for a specific issue
    R in Phoenix, AZ — Jul 06, 2016
    About Dr. Gary McCracken, MD

    Dermatology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1093884843
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University
    University Of Illinois
    Creighton U MC
    Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary McCracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCracken works at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McCracken’s profile.

    Dr. McCracken has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

