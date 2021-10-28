Dr. Gary McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary McDaniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary McDaniel, MD
Dr. Gary McDaniel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Interventional Pain Management4460 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 442-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a pain management patient for 19 years. It is a tremendously difficult life quite frankly. Having to make time for appointments each month creates additional pressure, and seeking a qualified specialist that is both professional and approachable is critical. Pain management is much more than just prescribing the popular medications of the day. The doctor has to create a treatment plan that works with your special needs, adapt to your career and ability to continue work performance in holistic way that takes in account the serious physical and emotional toll pain takes on you and your family and career. I wholeheartedly can recommend Dr. Gary McDaniel as a specialist that I would choose for anyone, myself and children included. He is extremely knowledgeable, up to date on the latest procedures and medications and takes the time to listen. If changes are needed he makes them and is not locked in to the first plan. He is also very accommodating with his scheduling.
About Dr. Gary McDaniel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1407198286
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.