Overview of Dr. Gary McDonald, MD

Dr. Gary McDonald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. McDonald works at Saint Thomas Medical Group PLLC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.