Dr. Gary Melnick, MD
Dr. Gary Melnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Manassas8644 Sudley Rd Ste 305, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-1969Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790843068
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
