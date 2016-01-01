Overview of Dr. Gary Melnick, MD

Dr. Gary Melnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Melnick works at Capital Women's Care in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.