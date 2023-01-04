Dr. Menszer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Menszer, MD
Dr. Gary Menszer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4102
Cardiovascular Specilaists Inc.4224 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4170
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
through and took time to explain condition of my heart
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Menszer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menszer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menszer has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menszer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Menszer speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Menszer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menszer.
