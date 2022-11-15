Dr. Gary Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Miller, MD
Dr. Gary Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
MDVIP - Washington, DC2021 K St NW Ste 512, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 516-6332
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Garry Miller for the past five years, first as my Sleep Doctor and of late as my Pulmonologist. Dr. Miller's bedside manners are impeccable and he explains in detail my health issues in a very clear manner. It is always lovely to discuss my concerns with Dr. Miller at every appointment. He is very knowledgeable, thorough and caring. His staff are kind and friendly. I am extremely blessed to be under Dr. Miller's care. I would not hesitate in recommending him to family and friends. Thank you for being the dedicated thoughtful doctor. Rebecca S. November 9, 2022
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Baltimore City Hosp-Johns Hopkins
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.