Overview of Dr. Gary Miller, MD

Dr. Gary Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Miller works at Regional Eye Associates in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Cumberland, MD and Oakland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.