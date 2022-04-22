Dr. Gary Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Miller, MD
Dr. Gary Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Eye Associates1255 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (301) 334-1146Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Regional Eye Associates- Cumberland1415 River Ave Ste B, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 722-3500
-
3
Regional Eye Associates Inc.888 Memorial Dr Ste 1, Oakland, MD 21550 Directions (301) 334-1146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller and his surgical staff were very professional and kind to my husband during his retina surgery.
About Dr. Gary Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1588866818
Education & Certifications
- WV UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.