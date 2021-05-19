Overview

Dr. Gary Minkiewicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Minkiewicz works at Dr. Falgun Patel in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Blairsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.