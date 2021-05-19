Dr. Gary Minkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Minkiewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Minkiewicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Minkiewicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia Heart Center200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
-
2
Practice743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9000
-
3
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton1400 River Pl, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 848-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Georgia Heart Institute in Blairsville346 Deep South Farm Rd Ste B, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (706) 835-1914
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minkiewicz?
Dr. Gary M took the time to keep me informed of my current meds and changed my Cholesterol med to better treat my cholesterol. He has always taken the time with me to keep me on track over the past 15 years.
About Dr. Gary Minkiewicz, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1699729327
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minkiewicz works at
Dr. Minkiewicz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minkiewicz speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.