Overview

Dr. Gary Mohr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canon City, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Mohr works at Sangre de Cristo Family Practice Associates, PC in Canon City, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.