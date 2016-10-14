Overview

Dr. Gary Mollengarden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Mollengarden works at Alabama Digestive Diseases in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.