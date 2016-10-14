Dr. Gary Mollengarden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollengarden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Mollengarden, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Mollengarden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
Locations
Alabama Digestive Diseases PC985 9th Ave SW Ste 307, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-7384
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under his care for over 10 years and I cannot imagine a doctor better than him. He has been so attentive to my health issues and he has a very pleasant manner with patients and staff.
About Dr. Gary Mollengarden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollengarden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollengarden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollengarden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollengarden has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollengarden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollengarden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollengarden.
