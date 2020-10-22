Overview

Dr. Gary Monash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Monash works at Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd. in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.