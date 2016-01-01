See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Gary Montgomery, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Gary Montgomery, MD

Dr. Gary Montgomery, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Montgomery works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoprovocation Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Pulmonary Function Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Pulmonary Function Test

Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Gary Montgomery, MD

Specialties
  • Sleep Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1730196882
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Montgomery works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Montgomery’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

