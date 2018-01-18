See All Otolaryngologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Gary Moore, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Moore, MD

Dr. Gary Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Central Plains ENT in Omaha, NE with other offices in Aberdeen, SD and Columbus, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Plains Ent. & Audiology
    8005 Farnam Dr Ste 204, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 502-6970
  2. 2
    Avera Medical Group Ear Nose and Throat Aberdeen
    820 1st Ave SE Ste 100, Aberdeen, SD 57401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 622-5506
  3. 3
    Avera St Lukes
    305 S State St, Aberdeen, SD 57401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 622-5000
  4. 4
    Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic
    4508 38th St Ste 152, Columbus, NE 68601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 562-4720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera St. Luke's Hospital
  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Perforated Eardrum
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Gary Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730160854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

