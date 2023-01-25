See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Gary Morris, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (117)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Morris, MD

Dr. Gary Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Morris works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3773
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Henderson Office
    1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 878-0393
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Facility was very nice, it was a short visit to evaluate my broken wrist. dr. Morris was personable.
    Debra McCracken — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Gary Morris, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881693141
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Grace Hospital
    Residency
    • Grace Hosp Detroit Med Ctr
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • San Diego State University
