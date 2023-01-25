Overview of Dr. Gary Morris, MD

Dr. Gary Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.