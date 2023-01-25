Dr. Gary Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Morris, MD
Dr. Gary Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Henderson Office1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 878-0393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Facility was very nice, it was a short visit to evaluate my broken wrist. dr. Morris was personable.
About Dr. Gary Morris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881693141
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Grace Hospital
- Grace Hosp Detroit Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- San Diego State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.