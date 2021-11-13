Overview of Dr. Gary Moscarello, MD

Dr. Gary Moscarello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Moscarello works at Joe Yb Lee MD Inc. in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.