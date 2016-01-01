See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Gary Mulder, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
San Luis Obispo, CA
Overview of Dr. Gary Mulder, DPM

Dr. Gary Mulder, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Dr. Mulder works at San Luis Podiatry Group in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Luis Podiatry Group
    1551 Bishop St # 210B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-7788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Photo: Dr. Gary Mulder, DPM
    About Dr. Gary Mulder, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326053190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

