Overview of Dr. Gary Muller, MD

Dr. Gary Muller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Muller works at Temple Neurology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.