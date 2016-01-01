Dr. Gary Nagamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Nagamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Nagamoto, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
East Valley Intensivists1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Nagamoto, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1962477729
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina|South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagamoto speaks Arabic.
