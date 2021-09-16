Dr. Gary Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Oliver, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Oliver, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Oliver works at
Locations
-
1
San Francisco Dermatopathology Institute1618 Sullivan Ave Ste 105, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (415) 413-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?
Dr. Oliver and his staff are consistently helpful and efficient. In addition, they are always friendly and never make you feel rushed. You are always greeted with a smile, and that attitude continues throughout the appointment. Treatments are effective and compassionately administered. In every case, Dr. Oliver himself phoned me with biopsy results and explained everything. I would recommend him and his office without reservation.
About Dr. Gary Oliver, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073599411
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology New York University Medical Center
- National Cancer Institute
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Michigan
- Anatomic Pathology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.