Overview of Dr. Gary Ott, MD

Dr. Gary Ott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ott works at Premier Women's Health Associates in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.