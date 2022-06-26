Dr. Palicka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Palicka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Palicka, MD
Dr. Gary Palicka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Palicka works at
Dr. Palicka's Office Locations
Meridian Health Services Pediatrics205 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 288-1995
Meridian Health Services Corp.1150 S Main St, Dunkirk, IN 47336 Directions (765) 768-6065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor, we lost contact with, 765 209 1467 plz get in touch with Sara and Kem!
About Dr. Gary Palicka, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Dr. Palicka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palicka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palicka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.