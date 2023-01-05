Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Palmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rank O. Dawson, Jr., M. D.3723 HAUCK RD, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 769-8346
- 2 6720 Loop Rd Bldg 4, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-4922
- 3 5 W Wenger Rd, Englewood, OH 45322 Directions (937) 832-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Always felt cared about and not a number. Good quality work
About Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134124563
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL|U Ala
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.