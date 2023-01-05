Overview

Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Palmer works at Rank O. Dawson, Jr., M. D. in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.