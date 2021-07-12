Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pahrump, NV. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
American Oncology Partners P.A.2340 E Calvada Blvd Ste 7, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 360-4922
Turalic Medical Pllc9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (702) 508-9128
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palmer is excellent. He is patient and explains everything thoroughly and I feel confident that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1568513059
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mass Gen Hosp, Medical Oncology Mass Gen Hosp, Internal Medicine Boston City Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.