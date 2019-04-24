Dr. Tet Pang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Tet Pang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Tet Pang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Locations
University Pain Consultants6900 Brockton Ave Ste 103, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 784-7111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 3989 W Stetson Ave Ste 102, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 784-7111
Ouch Medical Center27450 Ynez Rd Ste 128, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 784-7111
University Pain Consultants27990 Sherman Rd, Menifee, CA 92585 Directions (951) 784-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pang is a great guy! Always pleasant and full of information!
About Dr. Gary Tet Pang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851486310
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Tet Pang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tet Pang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tet Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tet Pang.
