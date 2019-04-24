Overview

Dr. Gary Tet Pang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Tet Pang works at University Pain Consultants in Riverside, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA, Temecula, CA and Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.