Dr. Gary Pare, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (10)
Map Pin Small Methuen, MA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Pare, MD

Dr. Gary Pare, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Pare works at Vascular & Vein Associates in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pare's Office Locations

    Methuen
    380 Merrimack St Ste 380, Methuen, MA 01844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 837-3317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr Pare is the best. After seeing another vascular surgeon in Stoneham who botched my veins not once but twice, I transferred to Dr Pare. He is a caring and concerned doctor, who treated my veins with scar tissue using the "glue" method. He made them feel and look so much better. He is skilled and knowledgeable . I would recommend him highly!
    About Dr. Gary Pare, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043302623
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Med Center
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Dartmouth College
    • Vascular Surgery
