Overview of Dr. Gary Pare, MD

Dr. Gary Pare, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Pare works at Vascular & Vein Associates in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.