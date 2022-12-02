Overview of Dr. Gary Passons, MD

Dr. Gary Passons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Passons works at Passons Eye Center, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Floaters and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.