Dr. Gary Pattee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Pattee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Dr. Pattee's Office Locations
Neurology Associates PC2631 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Phelps Memorial Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pattee took the extra time in my apt. examination, questions, tests...good care....
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Neurology
