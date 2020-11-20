Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Payne, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gary Payne, DPM
Dr. Gary Payne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Payne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
-
1
Gary C Payne, D.p.m.12833 N Highway 183 Ste B, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 249-2253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?
Dr. Payne gave excellent care to my mother (98), who is in assisted living. Thank you!
About Dr. Gary Payne, DPM
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1780691949
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.