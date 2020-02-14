Dr. Gary Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Pearlman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Pearlman, MD
Dr. Gary Pearlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations
Dr Pearlmans Medical Care PC8214 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 331-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best kids doctor ever! Took care of my 4 boys from birth. Doctors before him can't even get close to service! Goes out all the way to help his patients and parents. 23 years with him. My youngest 11 yr old is still with him. Pearlman is the BEST!
About Dr. Gary Pearlman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811071848
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Tulane University
- Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
