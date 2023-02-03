Overview of Dr. Gary Pennington, MD

Dr. Gary Pennington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Pennington works at Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.