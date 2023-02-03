See All Plastic Surgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Gary Pennington, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (121)
Map Pin Small Akron, OH
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Pennington, MD

Dr. Gary Pennington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Pennington works at Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pennington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons
    3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 300, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (234) 239-3176
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extremity Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PreferredOne
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr Pennington felt my hand and knew immediately what my problem was. After X-rays he confirmed it and scheduled surgery to repair the problem. I highly recommend him. Very knowledgeable and his staff is always professional too.
    — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Gary Pennington, MD
    About Dr. Gary Pennington, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093892325
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microvascular Surgery In Louisville, Ky
    Residency
    • Ohio Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennington works at Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pennington’s profile.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

