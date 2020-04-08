Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD
Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Perlmutter's Office Locations
MaineOrtho1601 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm writing this review in lieu of being able to find Dr. Perlmutters email to send him a personal "thank you" since I no longer live in the Boston area. Dr. Perlmutter performed a distal clavical excision on my right shoulder in 2015 that allowed me to have continued active use of my right arm. Without him, I wouldn't be able to do the things I enjoy most. Thank you, sincerely, Dr. Perlmutter. I hope you see this, and I hope you're doing well.
About Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063402204
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Orthopedic Surgery
