See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, ME
Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD

Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Perlmutter works at Maine Orthopedic Center in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Perlmutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MaineOrtho
    1601 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 774-5113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perlmutter?

    Apr 08, 2020
    I'm writing this review in lieu of being able to find Dr. Perlmutters email to send him a personal "thank you" since I no longer live in the Boston area. Dr. Perlmutter performed a distal clavical excision on my right shoulder in 2015 that allowed me to have continued active use of my right arm. Without him, I wouldn't be able to do the things I enjoy most. Thank you, sincerely, Dr. Perlmutter. I hope you see this, and I hope you're doing well.
    Dan — Apr 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perlmutter to family and friends

    Dr. Perlmutter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perlmutter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063402204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlmutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlmutter works at Maine Orthopedic Center in Portland, ME. View the full address on Dr. Perlmutter’s profile.

    Dr. Perlmutter has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlmutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlmutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlmutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.