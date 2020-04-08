Overview of Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD

Dr. Gary Perlmutter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Perlmutter works at Maine Orthopedic Center in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.