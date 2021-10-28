Dr. Gary Pess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Pess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Pess, MD
Dr. Gary Pess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Pess works at
Dr. Pess' Office Locations
-
1
Central Jersey Hand Surgery780 Route 37 W Ste 140, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-9000
-
2
Central Jersey Hand Surgery2 Industrial Way W Ste 203, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4477
-
3
Central Jersey Hand Surgery234 Industrial Way W Ste B200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pess?
Prompt-very short wait time. Dr. Pess explained his findings in an easy to understand manner. I highly recommend the office.
About Dr. Gary Pess, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881688794
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Nyu Med Ctr/Bellevue Hosps
- Beth Israel Hospital
- SUNY Downstate Hosp
- Stony Brook U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pess works at
Dr. Pess has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.